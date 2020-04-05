Image Source : PTI Quarantined man jumps off Delhi hospital building, breaks legs (Representational image)

A man quarantined at the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash (LNJP) Hospital here allegedly jumped from a building to escape, fracturing his legs in the process, police said on Sunday.

Sharafat Ali, aged 37, is a resident of one of the DDA flats on Mata Sundari Road under the IP police station.

Delhi Police Central District DCP Sanjay Bhatia said that Ali was admitted to the central Delhi hospital on March 31 on susupicion that he had contracted coronavirus.

Around 11.30 pm on Saturday, he fell from the third floor of a hospital building under mysterious circumstances and broke both his legs. His corona test reports are yet to come in.

Doctors treating him said that he was stable.

The police officer said Ali was not connected to the Tablighi Jamaat.

