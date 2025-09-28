PVR Cinemas cancels live screening of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final in Maharashtra IND vs PAK, Asia Cup final: In an X post, the Uddhav Sena said the PVR management has cancelled all its shows of the India vs Pakistan match in Maharashtra after an appeal from party leader Akhil Chitre.

Mumbai:

The PVR INOX has decided to cancel its decision of live screening the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra after opposition from the Shiv Sena-UBT, informed Uddhav Thackeray's party on Sunday.

In an X post, the Uddhav Sena said the PVR management has cancelled all its shows of the India vs Pakistan match after an appeal from party leader Akhil Chitre. "The cricket match between India and Pakistan is a mockery of the sentiments of the Indian public. Shiv Sena leader Akhil Chitre, after discussing this matter with the 'PVR' management, has led to the cancellation of all shows of India-Pakistan cricket matches in PVR cinemas," the party said.

'Shiv Sena-UBT stands with entire India'

In another X post, Uddhav Sena leader Chitre said the Shiv Sena-UBT stands not just with Mumbai or Maharashtra, but with the entire country. "Once again, it is proven that Shiv Sena - yesterday, today, and tomorrow — can influence not just Mumbai and Maharashtra, but the whole of Hindustan!" he posted.