Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks to Daler Mehndi after Mika, reiterates Uttarakhand's respect for artists

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called singer Daler Mehndi to enquire about his well-being, days after a video showing state minister Subodh Uniyal confronting the singer on stage sparked controversy. During the phone conversation, Dhami also discussed the events of the past few days and stressed that Uttarakhand has a long tradition of welcoming and respecting artists.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Dhami said Devbhoomi Uttarakhand upholds the tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava. He added that folk culture, warm hospitality and harmony are an important part of the state’s identity, and that art, culture and artists have always been welcomed and respected there.

What happened between Daler Mehndi and Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal?

The controversy began after Daler Mehndi performed at an event in New Tehri on Sunday. A video from the event went viral on social media, showing state minister Subodh Uniyal approaching the singer on stage and asking him loudly whether he had consumed alcohol. The incident drew criticism, with Daler's brother, singer Mika Singh, among those who called for the minister to apologise.

Mika said Daler had attended the event to honour his professional commitment and performed for around an hour and a half. He also said the singer had been unwell and had recently undergone major surgery. Mika questioned the way the singer had been addressed in public, arguing that any concerns could have been raised respectfully.

What did Pushkar Singh Dhami say about the controversy?

In his earlier remarks, Dhami said Uniyal had clarified that he was unaware of Daler's ill health and had explained his position. The Chief Minister said the minister had stated that he did not intend to cause offence and urged people to put the matter behind them.

Dhami also said Uttarakhand respected writers, artists and scholars, and that the state’s cultural identity was rooted in hospitality and harmony. His latest phone call to Daler comes as the controversy continues to draw attention.

Dhami also spoke to Mika Singh

Dhami had also spoken to Mika Singh over the phone following the controversy. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said Mika had emphasised the need to resolve misunderstandings through dialogue and mutual understanding. Dhami reiterated that Uttarakhand follows the tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava and that artists are always welcomed and respected in the state.

The Chief Minister's latest conversation with Daler focused on the singer's well-being and the events of the past few days. The statement from his office did not provide further details about their discussion.

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