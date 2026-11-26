Dehradun:

With the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections approaching, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has put his government's five-year performance before the public, highlighting key decisions, welfare initiatives and development projects. The report card was unveiled at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) state headquarters in Dehradun on Thursday in the presence of senior party leaders.

The event was organised as the ruling BJP begins preparing its pitch for the next Assembly elections. Through the report card, the party aims to showcase its government's work across sectors such as employment, women's empowerment, education, healthcare, road infrastructure and digital connectivity.

The report card outlines major policy decisions taken by the Dhami government, their intended impact on people's lives and projects that are still underway. The Chief Minister said his government had fulfilled most of the promises made in its previous manifesto and was working to deliver on the remaining commitments.

Dhami highlights COVID relief packages and welfare measures

Presenting the government's achievements, CM Dhami recalled the financial assistance announced during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. He said the government had provided a relief package of Rs 200 crore for the tourism, transport and cultural sectors, Rs 205 crore for healthcare and Rs 118 crore for self-help groups and self-employment initiatives.

He also referred to the launch of the 'Vatsalya Yojana', which was introduced to support children who lost both their parents during the pandemic. The initiative was part of the government's efforts to extend assistance to families affected by the health crisis, he added.

Anti-cheating law and jobs among key claims

The Chief Minister also listed measures taken to make government recruitment more transparent. He said the state had introduced a stringent anti-cheating law, which provides for life imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 10 crore in serious cases.

According to Dhami, around 36,000 young people have secured government jobs through transparent recruitment processes during his government's tenure. He also announced that 11,000 youths would receive free online coaching for competitive examinations under the Mukhyamantri Bhavishya Nirman Yojana. The government has identified youth employment as one of its key priorities, alongside improving access to education, healthcare and basic infrastructure, he said.

Dhami says BJP fulfilled most manifesto promises

Explaining the purpose behind the report card, CM Dhami said the BJP wanted to place its performance before the people and underline its commitment to accountable governance.

"We have presented our report card to the people: BJP's commitment to transparent and accountable governance. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, Uttarakhand has witnessed continuous development since 2014. We have fulfilled most of our previous manifesto promises and are working towards completing the rest... Atal Bihari Vajpayee created Uttarakhand, and Prime Minister Modi is shaping its progress. In 2022, the people broke the state's tradition of changing governments after every election, giving the BJP a second consecutive term," the CM added.

Dhami said the government had consistently worked to fulfil the commitments made to voters. While several promises had been delivered, he said, work on the remaining ones was continuing. He also recalled that the BJP had presented a report card ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. The party is now preparing to take its account of governance and development to voters once again before the next electoral contest.

Dhami expresses confidence in BJP's third consecutive term

Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power for a third consecutive term. He pointed to the party's victory in 2022 as a significant political shift, as Uttarakhand had traditionally witnessed a change of government after every five-year Assembly term.

The BJP secured a second consecutive mandate in the 2022 elections, breaking that pattern. CM Dhami said the party would seek another term by placing its development work and progress over election promises before the electorate.

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