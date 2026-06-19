Dhami govt tightens anti-corruption drive, recommends dismissal of officer in Haridwar land case

Dehradun:

Following its zero-tolerance policy against corruption, the Uttarakhand government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken strong and decisive action in the Haridwar Municipal Corporation land purchase case. In the case, it has been recommended that the then Municipal Commissioner of Haridwar Municipal Corporation, Varun Chaudhary, be dismissed from service with immediate effect.

Former Haridwar DM faces major penalty

Furthermore, the then District Magistrate of Haridwar, Karmendra Singh, has been found guilty of serious negligence in the discharge of his official duties and responsibilities, and a decision has been taken to impose a major penalty against him. Recommendations for action against both officers, in accordance with the rules, are being sent to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). In addition, directions have been issued to record an adverse entry in the service record of the then Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Ajayveer Singh, and to withhold his next three annual increments.

Probe launched after irregularities surfaced

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami adopted a strict stance as soon as the Haridwar Municipal Corporation land purchase case came to light. After initial investigations indicated irregularities, several officials, including then District Magistrate Karmendra Singh and former Municipal Commissioner Varun Chaudhary, were suspended. Subsequently, a detailed probe was conducted through a special investigation and audit to thoroughly examine the entire matter.

CM Dhami reiterates zero-tolerance stand

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has made it clear that there will be no compromise whatsoever in cases of corruption. He reiterated that transparency, accountability, and public interest are paramount in governance and administration, and that the strictest possible action will continue to be taken against officials found guilty. This action by the Dhami government is being regarded as one of the most significant administrative crackdowns on corruption in the state’s history. It sends a clear message that the misuse of public funds and abuse of official position will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Why the action is significant

Political and administrative observers view the latest decisions as one of the most significant anti-corruption actions undertaken by the Uttarakhand government in recent years. The disciplinary measures send a strong message across the bureaucracy that alleged misuse of official position, negligence in public office and irregular handling of government resources can attract serious consequences.

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