'Pushing agendas of India's enemies': Rijiju hits back at Rahul Gandhi over 'open debate' challenge to PM Modi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday took a swipe at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his 'open debate' challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused the Congress MP of backing agendas of the enemies of India.

"It's same as islamic fundamentalists talking about secularism, separatists holding Indian flags & anarchists showing Constitution book," Rijiju, who is also the Union Minority Affairs Minister, posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Pushing agendas of India's enemies yet accusing others of foreign support is self-ridiculing. Top level debates are done between matured people," the Lok Sabha member from Arunachal West added.

Rahul Gandhi's X post

A day earlier, Gandhi challenged PM Modi for an open debate and alleged that he became India's prime minister with foreign assistance. The former Congress president said PM Modi's entire financial system is "fully controlled and supported" by foreigners, asking him to stop lying to the nation.

"You became PM because of foreign help. You remain PM because of foreign help," Gandhi said on X. "I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts. You won't dare, because you are terrified of what I know about you."

PM Modi's swipe at Rahul

Gandhi was responding to PM Modi's Saturday's remark during which he alleged that attempts are being made by obstructionist forces to divide the country. He had accused the opposition of violating constitutional norms.

"When the country was seeking solutions to external challenges, some forces within the country were also creating instability by spreading lies and rumours. But the countrymen stood shoulder to shoulder with the nation," he had said.

"It is our misfortune that at this time in the country, the opposition has turned into an Avrodh Paksh rather than Virodh Paksh. In their frustration, these people are standing as obstacles in the way of the country’s development. This is not opposition; this is obstruction," he added.