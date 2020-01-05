Push to project Priyanka in leadership role for UP elections intensifies in Congress

One of the posters that have come up in Prayagraj

Hoardings labelling Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as 'Ganga ki beti', have reportedly come up in Prayagraj, the second instance since last year when such posters have surfaced in public. The posters, going viral on WhatsApp groups and social media, also feature Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi, Member of Parliament from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and party’s leaders from Uttar Pradesh, including Raj Babbar and Pramod Tiwari.

‘Ganga ki beti, jo jeetegi UP,’ one of the posters reads, loosely translating into the daughter of Ganga who would win Uttar Pradesh. In another poster that is going viral on social media, Priyanka Gandhi and the current Congress leadership is seen along with former Prime Ministers, including Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi.

One of the other posters

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu told India TV News that the surfacing of these posters indicate that people of Uttar Pradesh want to see Priyanka Gandhi in a leadership role in the next state elections, scheduled to be held in 2022. “The youth and women of Uttar Pradesh want Priyankaji to lead them,” he added.

The public appearance of these posters come at a time when the Congress general secretary has stepped up attack against the Yogi Adityanath government, accusing it of leading a ‘brutal crackdown’ on the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Another poster doing the rounds of WhatsApp and Twitter

In a letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on December 30, Priyanka demanded an enquiry into the “conduct” of UP Police during the Citizenship Act demonstrations.

“The conduct of UP Police has been observed and reported to be patently unlawful, destructive of the rule of law and repressive of honest citizens,” the letter reads.

आज उप्र की राज्यपाल महोदया को एक ज्ञापन सौंपकर नागरिकता कानून व एनआरसी के खिलाफ हुए प्रदर्शनों में शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से शामिल लोगों के खिलाफ पुलिस दमन की न्यायिक जांच की मांग की। pic.twitter.com/tOsPDUfedV — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 30, 2019

