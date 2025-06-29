Puri temple stampede: Odisha govt orders transfer of district collector, SP; two cops suspended Terming the “negligence” leading to the stampede as “unpardonable”, Majhi also announced the suspension of two police officers including DCP Bishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi, an official release said.

Puri:

In a disciplinary action following the stampede near Puri’s Gundicha Temple that claimed the lives of three people and left nearly 50 injured on Sunday morning, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi ordered the transfer of District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and SP Vineet Agrawal.

Terming the “negligence” leading to the stampede as “unpardonable”, Majhi also announced the suspension of two police officers including DCP Bishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi, an official release said.

Administrative inquiry ordered into the matter

The Odisha CM ordered an administrative inquiry into the matter to be carried out under the supervision of the development commissioner. CM Majhi appointed Khurda District Collector Chanchal Rana as the new collector of Puri.

Meanwhile, Agrawal will be replaced by STF DIG Pinak Mishra as Puri SP.

Odisha govt to provide Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to kin of victims

The Odisha government will provide financial compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, the release added.

At least three persons, including two women, were killed and around 50 others injured in a stampede near Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha’s Puri on Sunday morning, officials said.

Odisha CM says negligence is unforgivable

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep regret over the tragic incident at Sharadhabali, attributing it to the intense eagerness among devotees to catch a glimpse of Mahaprabhu, which led to jostling and chaos. He said that both he and his government seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. He prayed to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to give them the strength to endure the immense grief.

Calling the negligence "unforgivable," Majhi stated that an immediate investigation into the security lapses would be carried out. He added that he had instructed authorities to take strict and exemplary action against those found responsible.

When did the stampede take place?

The incident took place around 4 am when devotees in large numbers gathered near the temple to witness Rath Yatra festivities, they said.

Chaos ensued after two trucks carrying materials for rituals reportedly entered the crowded spot near the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities.

Devotees in large numbers had assembled outside the temple since the early hours to catch a glimpse of the deities when the ‘Pahuda’ (cloth) covering their faces was to be removed, as part of the rituals, they said.