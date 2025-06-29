Puri temple stampede exposes Odisha govt's 'incompetence' in ensuring peaceful Rath Yatra: Naveen Patnaik At least three people were killed and around 50 others injured in the stampede near the temple in the early hours of Sunday.

Puri:

Former Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday criticised the state government and claimed that the stampede near Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri exposed the state government's 'glaring incompetence' in ensuring a peaceful Rath Yatra for devotees.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the three devotees who have lost their lives in the tragic stampede at Saradhabali, #Puri and I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannatha for the swift recovery of the devotees injured in this devastating incident," Patnaik said in a post on X.

"Today’s stampede, occurring just a day after the abysmal failure of crowd management during the #RathYatra that left hundreds injured, exposes the government’s glaring incompetence in ensuring a peaceful festival for devotees," the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha assembly said.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi apologises

Hours after the incident, Odisha Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow and said, "Due to the intense eagerness among devotees to have a glimpse of Mahaprabhu at Sharadhabali, an unfortunate incident occurred because of the resulting jostling and chaos. Personally, I and my government seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees.”

"We express our condolences to the families of those devotees whose lives were extinguished at Sharadhabali and pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow,” he added.

Calling the incident a result of serious negligence, the Chief Minister declared it "unforgivable" and ordered a prompt investigation into the security lapses. "Strict and exemplary action will be taken against those found responsible," he added.

Stampede during Puri Rath Yatra

At least three people were killed and around 50 others injured in a stampede that took place near Shree Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri on Sunday morning. The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple to witness Rath Yatra festivities.

The deceased were identified as Basanti Sahu from Bolagarh, and Premakant Mohanty and Pravati Das from Balipatna.

Chaos ensued after two trucks carrying materials for rituals reportedly entered the crowded spot near the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities, officials said.

Also Read:

Also Read: