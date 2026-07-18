Puri Police arrests over 100 snatchers in a major crackdown on crime during Rath Yatra 2026

Puri:

The Puri Police have arrested 103 people on snatching charges and recovered 203 stolen mobile phones so far, officers said, as per reports. The phones will be returned to their owners once the legal process is complete. Alongside the regular Rath Yatra security arrangements, police have been running a separate anti-snatching operation for the duration of the festival. Officers said the extra deployment was planned in advance, based on past years' experience with theft complaints during the yatra.

Police watched key locations

Officers from several local police stations, a dedicated anti-snatching team, and police have been posted at the town's busiest points - Grand Road, the area around the Jagannath Temple, the beach, the bus stand, the railway station, and parking lots. Coverage has run 24 hours a day through the festival so far, with officers working in shifts.

Police have used CCTV footage, intelligence inputs and modern investigative techniques to identify and arrest suspects. Officers said this method worked well, and said that the recovery of 203 phones was one of the operation's biggest results so far.

Moreover, special attention was paid to suspicious individuals in crowded areas, which significantly helped in preventing incidents of snatching. Recovering the phones lets police return them to their owners, and also gives them stronger evidence to use in building cases against the accused. This action by the police will ensure strict action against the pickpockets and enable the return of property to the victims.

Police urges pilgrims to stay careful

Police are asking pilgrims and tourists to keep a close watch on their phones, wallets, and jewellery, especially in crowded areas. The anti-snatching drive will continue beyond the Rath Yatra, and police said enforcement will get stricter. Anyone caught snatching in future can expect faster legal action. Police say pilgrim and tourist safety remains their top priority going forward.

More news on Jagannath Rath Yatra

A devotee reportedly died of suspected suffocation, and several others were hospitalised during the world-famous Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri on Thursday, as massive crowds gathered to witness the annual chariot procession of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

The devotee collapsed after allegedly experiencing suffocation while waiting on the Bada Danda (Grand Road) to watch the chariot pulling ceremony. He was rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Anil Das, a resident of Cuttack district. Several other devotees were also reported injured in the crowd, with emergency teams providing medical assistance and shifting the injured for treatment. Police and disaster response personnel rushed to the spot and are assessing the situation as authorities monitor crowd management during the annual procession to the Gundicha Temple.

Also Read | One dead, several injured in stampede-like situation during Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri