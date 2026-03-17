Punjab's mega healthcare push with Rs 2,000 crore allocation for 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna'

Chandigarh:

Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government has reinforced its commitment to universal healthcare by allocating Rs 2,000 crore to the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna in the Punjab Budget 2026–27, strengthening one of the state’s largest health protection programmes.

The scheme, designed to ensure that financial constraints do not delay critical treatment, continues to expand its reach across Punjab. It provides cashless medical coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per family at government and empanelled private hospitals.

Three crore people avail benefits

Currently, the programme covers nearly 65 lakh families—benefiting close to 3 crore residents. Over 9 lakh Sehat Cards have already been issued, enabling access to treatment at more than 820 hospitals. Beneficiaries can avail services across 2,300 treatment packages, including care for heart disease, cancer, kidney ailments, orthopaedic procedures and accident-related injuries.

Highlighting the vision behind the initiative, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “In moments of illness, families should not have to think about money before seeking treatment. Our aim is simple: every household in Punjab should have the confidence that quality healthcare will be available when they need it most.”

He further added, “Through the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, thousands of families who once struggled with medical expenses are now able to access treatment without financial stress.”

The state has also strengthened its healthcare infrastructure by appointing over 1,500 doctors in recent years, including more than 600 specialists and over 900 general physicians—accounting for nearly 35 percent of the current medical workforce.

To widen access, the government is actively encouraging eligible residents to enrol through Seva Kendras and Common Service Centres. Awareness campaigns, led by trained youth volunteers conducting door-to-door outreach, are helping more families register and obtain their Sehat Cards.

With the enhanced budget allocation and continued expansion, Punjab is positioning the Sehat Yojna as a cornerstone of its healthcare system—aimed at ensuring timely, affordable and accessible treatment for all.