Punjab's 'Gangstran Te Vaar' drive: Over 22,000 arrested in 3 months in crackdown on organised crime

Chandigarh:

Punjab’s state-wide anti-gangster campaign ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ has completed three months of operations, with authorities reporting large-scale arrests, seizures and action against organised crime networks across the state.

Launched on January 20 under the supervision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and executed by the Punjab Police led by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the drive aims to dismantle gangster networks operating within Punjab as well as those linked to overseas. Officials say the focus is on breaking not just armed groups but also their financial, logistical and communication systems.

Large-scale raids and arrests

Over the past three months till April 19, Punjab Police conducted 62,302 raids across the state. During these operations, 22,605 people were arrested, including 461 associates of gangsters and 22,144 wanted individuals. In addition, 915 proclaimed offenders were also taken into custody.

Preventive policing formed a key part of the campaign. As many as 10,254 individuals were detained under preventive measures, including 444 associates and 9,810 wanted persons. Police also verified and released 16,439 individuals, among them 1,277 associates and 15,162 wanted persons. In total, authorities say 49,298 individuals were accounted for during the drive.

The crackdown also led to major recoveries of arms and explosives. Police seized 408 firearms, 148 sharp-edged weapons, 1,197 rounds of ammunition, 122 magazines, 2.5 kg of explosives and six hand grenades.

Drug and illicit substance seizures

A significant part of the operation targeted the drug trade as well. Seizures included 378.45 kg heroin, 301.947 kg opium, 2,838.77 kg poppy husk, 12,37,318 intoxicant tablets, 7,373.82 grams of intoxicant powder, 101.459 kg ganja and 790 grams of ‘Ice’. Authorities also recovered drug money worth Rs 1,05,31,171, along with Rs 50,66,740 in cash and 273 grams of gold.

Crackdown on illegal liquor networks

Illegal liquor networks were also hit, with 24,520.25 litres of illicit liquor seized, along with 10,984.75 bottles and 176 boxes. Police further recovered 4,229 mobile phones, 815 vehicles and 31 drones used by criminal groups for coordination and logistics.

Promod Ban, ADGP, AGTF (Anti - Gangster Task Force) stated, “The ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ operation is not limited to identifying gangs or their networks; its main aim is to eliminate the existence of gangs from Punjab. Every police personnel is committed to intensifying this operation for the safety and betterment of residents. During this drive, Punjab Police successfully busted local gangster networks, covering every district, village, and city.”

“Within three months, the operation has achieved massive success. Not only gangsters, but even those supporting them are now wary of the consequences. The scale of arrests, recoveries, and police involvement reflects the success of ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’,” he added.

Officials said the campaign also uses technology, including Artificial Intelligence, to track criminal activity more effectively. An Anti-Gangster Helpline (9394693946) has been set up to encourage public reporting of information linked to organised crime.