Punjabi actress Sonia Mann joins AAP in presence of Arvind Kejriwal Sonia Mann joins AAP: Sonia Mann is a Punjabi actress who has appeared in various films in multiple languages and has collaborated with famous singers.

Sonia Mann joins AAP: Punjabi actress and daughter of Kirti Kisan Union leader Baldev Singh, Sonia Mann, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday in the presence of the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Welcoming their new member, AAP's Punjab unit posted on X, "Kirti Kisan Union leader S Baldev Singh Ji's daughter and Punjabi actress Sonia Mann joined Aam Aadmi Party under the leadership of National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. She is very welcome in the Aam Aadmi Party family."

Who is Sonia Mann?

Other than the Punjab film industry, Sonia Mann has acted in films across multiple languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, and Marathi. She made her debut with the Malayalam movie 'Hide n' Seek' and later starred in Kahin Hai Mera Pyar, marking her Hindi film debut in 2014. More recently, she appeared in Happy Hardy and Heer in 2020.

Beyond films, she has collaborated with well-known singers, including the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewale in 2018.

Her father, Baldev Singh, was a farm leader and activist who was assassinated by Khalistani militants in the 1980s.

Arvind Kejriwal Punjab focus

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal has shifted his focus to AAP’s Punjab unit following the party’s crushing defeat in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. With two years to prepare, he is aiming to solidify AAP’s position ahead of Punjab’s 2027 Assembly elections.

The former Delhi chief minister also suffered a personal setback, losing his New Delhi Assembly seat to BJP’s Parvesh Verma. After ruling the national capital for 13 years, AAP was ousted from power in Delhi.

