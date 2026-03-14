Punjab: Woman's life saved by timely heart stent under 'Sehat Yojana' in Mohali, avoids Rs 4 lakh medical bill

Chandigarh:

A Mohali resident narrowly escaped a life-threatening cardiac crisis thanks to Punjab's 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana', which provided swift, cashless treatment and shielded her family from a staggering Rs 4 lakh medical expense.

Sudden cardiac emergency strikes

Sukhwinder Kaur from Manikpur village in Mohali suffered acute chest pain exacerbated by diabetes complications, prompting an urgent rush to a private hospital. Doctors quickly diagnosed a critical heart blockage necessitating immediate stent implantation to restore blood flow. The procedure, along with hospitalisation and monitoring, carried an estimated cost of Rs 3-4 lakh- a prohibitive sum for the family to muster in hours during such a dire emergency.

Cashless coverage kicks in seamlessly

Upon verifying Sukhwinder's eligibility under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's flagship 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana', hospital formalities were expedited, enabling the stent surgery without upfront payment. The scheme offers up to Rs 10 lakh annual coverage per family for major interventions like cardiac procedures at empanelled private and government facilities. After a week of post-operative care, she was discharged in stable condition, allowing her loved ones to prioritise recovery over financial ruin. "Our focus stayed solely on her health; scraping together that money instantly would have been impossible," the family gratefully shared.

Scheme's broader impact and Punjab government backing

Launched to eliminate financial barriers to critical care, the 'Sehat Yojana' has issued over 9 lakh health cards statewide, with more than 70 per cent of government hospital patients accessing free treatment. It comprehensively covers cardiac surgeries, cancer therapies, kidney treatments, and more. Punjab has allocated Rs 500 crore to insurers for seamless claim settlements, ensuring uninterrupted cashless services. Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh emphasised, "No eligible family should ever postpone life-saving care due to money worries- our ongoing funding makes this a firm promise, not just a promise." Sukhwinder's story exemplifies how the initiative transforms despair into hope for countless Punjabis facing health crises.