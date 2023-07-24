Punjab: Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker, succumbs to injury in Army command hospital

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image used for representative purpose only

Days after she was attacked by a mess worker at her official residence in Punjab's Pathankot, a woman Air Force officer succumb to her injury at Army's command hospital at Panchkula. The deceased officer, identified as Squadron Leader Arshita Jaiswal, was attacked on July 17, police said.

Speaking to the media, Senior Superintendent of Police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that she lost her life at around 6:30 pm on Saturday (July 22). On July 17, the woman officer was attacked by a mess worker at her official residence in Pathankot, resulting in grave injuries. According to authorities, the accused broke into the officer's residence to commit robbery.

Accused taken into custody

The accused attacked her multiple times with a sharp weapon. She had severe injuries on her head, they said. On the basis of the CCTV footage, the Pathankot Police had arrested the accused on July 17.

Further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News