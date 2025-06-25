Punjab: Vigiliance officials raid SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia's residence in Amritsar There was no official confirmation from the Vigilance Bureau on the matter and it is unclear in which connection the "raid" was conducted at the residence of Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) team conducted a surprise search at the residence of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar early Wednesday morning. According to reports, nearly a dozen officials from the Vigilance Bureau arrived at Majithia's house without prior notice.

Watch video here

Majithia's wife and Akali MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia claimed that a 30-member team of the Bureau entered her house. She said they have not been informed about why the raid was conducted. "They have not informed anything. They just barged into our home," she told reporters outside the residence.

No official confirmation

Former minister, who is being probed in a 2021 drug case, claimed that there was no official confirmation from the Vigilance Bureau on the matter and it is unclear in which connection the "raid" was conducted at the residence of Majithia, who is the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

A video was also shared by Bikram Majithia on X in which some people were seen at his house in Amritsar. Majithia claimed they were members of the Vigilance Bureau.

Bikram Singh Majithia on raid

In a post on X, Majithia said he had earlier said that the Bhagwant Mann government was preparing to file a false case against him as it could not find anything against him in the drug case.

Majithia claimed that a team of the Vigilance Bureau, led by the Senior Superintendent of Police of the Vigilance, conducted the raid. "Bhagwant Mann ji, understand this, no matter how many FIRs you register, neither I will be afraid nor your government can suppress my voice," Majithia said.

"I have always talked about the issues of Punjab and will continue to do so," he added.

Drug case against Majithia

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab Police is probing a 2021 drug case against Majithia. The senior Akali leader has been summoned and questioned multiple times in relation to the case.

In March this year, the SIT reported uncovering "suspicious financial transactions" involving firms linked to Majithia and his family. The investigation has since widened to include scrutiny of overseas financial dealings.

Majithia was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, during the tenure of the Congress-led government under then-Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The FIR, registered by the state Crime Branch in Mohali, was based on a 2018 report by the anti-drug Special Task Force.

He spent over five months in Patiala jail before being granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in August 2022.

