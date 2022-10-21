'Punjab govt should learn from me how work happens': Guv to AAP govt in another face off over VCs

Follow us on Image Source : ANI They (Punjab govt) should learn from me how work happens, says Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Punjab Governor vs AAP Govt: In another face-off over Vice Chancellors of Universities, the Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit advised CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government to learn from him how work happens.

Purohit shared his experience as Governor of Tamil Nadu saying, "I was Tamil Nadu Governor for 4 years. It was very bad there. In Tamil Nadu, the Vice-Chancellor post was sold for Rs 40-50 crores."

"I appointed 27 VCs of universities in Tamil Nadu as per law when I was Governor there. They (Punjab govt) should learn from me how work happens. I don't even know who is capable and not capable in Punjab. I see to it that education improves," he said.

"Punjab government is saying Governor is interfering in working of universities; actually state government can't interfere in matters of universities. The government sent the letter for VC's extension thrice. If Governor has no role in the appointment then how can he have a role in giving extension?" Purohit informed.

Purohit's response came after Punjab Finance Minister HS Cheema, who met Punjab Agriculture University VC in a statement asked the Governor to not obstruct the government's work.

"The people of Punjab have elected AAP to power and Governor shouldn't obstruct our work. I appeal to Governor to not work for BJP but fulfill the responsibilities of the Constitution," Cheema said.

