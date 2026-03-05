Punjab to invest Rs 3,500 crore in collaboration with World Bank to transform government schools

Chandigarh:

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has decided to invest Rs 3,500 crore to transform schools across the state. For this, Punjab has collaborated with the World Bank, which it said highlights the global institution's confidence in the education policies of the Mann government.

According to the Mann government, Punjab has now emerged as a role model for investors in the education sector. The investment highlights that the revolution in the education sector of the state is gaining recognition at the international level and is not just restricted to the country.

The Punjab government stated that it is focusing extensively on creating a healthy environment for students in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This, the Punjab government said, has helped in transforming the state's education system, which was not visible in the past 70 years.

According to the state government, many schools didn't even have boundary walls, and parents were not keen on sending their children to school earlier. However, their condition has vastly improved under the Mann government, which has helped in restoring the confidence of parents. Many parents are now willing to send their children to government-affiliated schools because of the recent development, it said.

Initiatives such as mega parent–teacher meetings, overseas training for teachers, smart boards, boundary walls, air-conditioned classrooms, and a better learning environment reflect the progress and improvement of Punjab’s schools.

Key achievements of Punjab government:

Rs 3,500 crore mission: Rs 2,500 crore will be invested by the World Bank and Rs 1,000 crore by the Punjab government.

After surpassing states like Kerala in surveys, the next goal is to bring Punjab’s schools on par with the best schools in the world.

Over the next six years, the mission will completely transform the infrastructure, digital learning, and management of more than 20,000 government schools.

Special focus will be placed on foundational literacy, STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), and vocational education to prepare students for global careers.

Major initiatives by Punjab government:

The state has launched world-class Schools of Eminence, where children from economically weaker backgrounds receive education comparable to elite convent schools. Overseas Teacher Training: Principals and teachers from government schools have been sent to countries like Singapore and Finland for training.

Through this, the Punjab government is aiming to bring a social revolution. It said Punjab is now moving beyond the negative image of "Udta Punjab" toward a vibrant and prosperous "Rangla Punjab."