Image Source : PTI Punjab to create special COVID-19 reserves

Expressing concern over spread of coronavirus and rising fatalities, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, here on Thursday, asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to create special Covid reserves by withdrawing personnel deployed on non-essential duties for the next few months.

Chairing a Covid review meeting through video link, the Chief Minister also asked DGP Dinkar Gupta to act against violators of safety norms, especially those found without masks.

He said the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of cities with large case loads must strictly enforce Covid-19 curbs and norms.

As deaths in Punjab increased to 7.7 per million, Singh asked the Health Department to identify containment and micro-containment zones quickly and clampdown on them.

The state has 38 micro-containment zones in 12 districts and seven containment zones in six districts.

He also called for increase in testing as per the target set by the state government.

Underlining the need for extreme caution, even though the state's figures were better than the national average, he asked the district administration to strictly enforce the latest guidelines, especially the restriction on gatherings of more than five people.

Seeking the public support to win the fight, the Chief Minister said the district administrations and the Health Department should work actively with local leaders to drive a community-led effort to check the Covid-19's spread.

The DGP said action was being taken against violators and a close watch on incoming travellers. Around 40 per cent of the entrants were daily travellers, he said and addedtabs were being kept on all with follow-up action.

In the state, 125 police personnel and 161 of their family members have tested Covid-19 positive. All infected personnel were being kept in isolation, the DGP said.

