Saturday, June 08, 2024
     
Punjab: Three labourers killed in wall collapse in Sangrur district

Punjab wall collapse: The incident took place in Kanakwal Bhangua village. All the labourers killed in the wall collapse hailed from nearby villages of Sangrur, police said.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Sangrur Updated on: June 08, 2024 18:29 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Three labourers killed in wall collapse in Punjab's Sangrur district

Punjab wall collapse: Three labourers were killed and two sustained injuries after a wall of an under-construction rice mill collapsed on them in Sangrur district today (June 8), police said. The incident took place in Kanakwal Bhangua village.

All the labourers killed in the wall collapse hailed from nearby villages of Sangrur, police said. One of the two injured people was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, they said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

