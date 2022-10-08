Punjab boy cycles to Delhi to meet favourite YouTuber; here's what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : ATUL BHATIA, INDIA TV Missing teenager from Punjab reunited with family

Punjab: A teenager from Punjab went missing while attempting to meet his YouTube star, Nischay Malhan aka "Triggered Insaan". The 13-year-old fan allegedly left home with excitement over meeting the YouTuber and cycled his way from Patiala, Punjab, to Pitam Pura, New Delhi.

A case was reported in police station Anaj Mandi, District Patiala, Punjab and information in this regarding this was received in PS Maurya Enclave, as the said Youtuber lives in the area of Pitampura, which falls in the jurisdiction of North-West district.

Immediately, staff of police station Maurya enclave including HC Yogesh, HC Sadhu Ram, HC Vijay, HC Ravi, HC Sunil & constable Sonu was deployed to trace the missing child in the area.

The team made a thorough search and circulated the information in all the RWAs WhatsApp groups. CCTV footage was analysed and one boy on a bicycle was seen in footage near the residential area of said Youtuber. On inquiry, it was found that said Youtuber was not present in his apartment as he had gone to Dubai to attend his family function.

The team followed the route taken by the said child and continued making consistent efforts and information was also shared with a team of concerned PS of Patiala.

The team finally succeeded in tracing him from District Park, Pitampura on Friday at around 5 PM and reuniting him with his family.

They showered abundant blessings on the police personnel who made consistent efforts in recovering their son and appreciated the same through various social media platforms.

