Punjab steps up drug fight with rehabilitation measures, anti-drone systems; CM Mann speaks Punjab has launched the 'Baaj Akh' anti-drone system to curb cross-border drug smuggling while strengthening rehabilitation and de-addiction efforts. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says the dual strategy aims to cut supply and support recovery.

New Delhi:

On August 9, 2025, the Punjab government made a significant effort to check cross-border smuggling of drugs with the inauguration of 'Baaj Akh', a hi-tech anti-drone system to destroy drones carrying drugs, weapons, and ammunition from across the International Border. Additionally, the government continues to emphasise rehabilitation, treatment, and reintegration of victims of drugs.

At the same time, the government has reiterated its focus on rehabilitation, treatment, and reintegration of drug victims, acknowledging that enforcement alone cannot solve a crisis rooted in addiction.

'Baaj Akh': Punjab’s second line of defence at the border

The anti-drone system was launched from Tarn Taran, a border district that has remained vulnerable to drone-based smuggling. Three units of 'Baaj Akh' have been made operational, while six more are set to be deployed soon. The system will cover the entire international border stretch from Pathankot to Fazilka. It will act as a second line of defence in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF). The system is capable of detecting and immediately neutralising drones attempting to enter Punjab airspace, a capability the state police previously did not possess.

Flagging off the system, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, described the initiative as a decisive response to smugglers misusing technology for anti-national and anti-social activities.

CM Bhagwant Mann said, "Armed forces and the BSF have been using such systems. Punjab is the first state in the country to deploy anti-drone technology at the international border. It will give a strong response to drug smugglers from across the border." The state has allocated Rs 51.4 crore for setting up nine anti-drone units, aimed at strengthening border security under the government’s 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' (war against drugs) campaign.

Why anti-drone technology has become crucial

Drone-based smuggling has emerged as one of the most serious threats to Punjab’s internal security. According to official data shared by the Chief Minister, 283 drones carrying heroin, weapons, and ammunition were seized in 2024, while 137 drones have already been seized in 2025.

"These numbers show how aggressively smugglers are adapting," Mann said, adding that any drone entering Punjab from across the border can now be neutralised in real time.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who heads a cabinet sub-committee monitoring action against the drug menace, and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora recently witnessed demonstrations of anti-drone technologies by three companies in Mohali, underlining the state's intent to use every available tool to stop the inflow.

'We are ready to go to any extent': Government's message

Addressing the media, Aman Arora stressed that drugs, arms, and ammunition were being pushed into Punjab from Pakistan using drones, and that technology-driven countermeasures were no longer optional.

"To protect people from drugs, the state government is ready to go to any extent. We are ready to adopt any technique to make Punjab a drug-free state," Arora said.

While reiterating that border security is primarily the responsibility of the Government of India and the BSF, Arora pointed out that the Punjab Police acts as the second line of defence, stepping in when smuggling attempts slip through.

Rehabilitation of drug victims: The other half of the fight

Alongside enforcement, the Punjab government has repeatedly emphasised that drug addiction is a public health issue, not just a law-and-order problem. Under its ongoing anti-drug campaign, the state has been strengthening de-addiction centres, rehabilitation programmes, and community-based support systems aimed at helping users recover and reintegrate into society.

Officials say the focus is on:

• Expanding access to treatment and counselling

• Reducing stigma around seeking help

• Supporting long-term rehabilitation rather than short-term detox alone

The government's approach reflects an understanding that cutting supply without addressing addiction leaves the problem unresolved.

A dual strategy against drugs

By combining technology-driven border security with rehabilitation-focused interventions, Punjab is attempting a more comprehensive response to a crisis that has devastated families and communities for years. The launch of 'Baaj Akh' sends a strong signal to smugglers, while the parallel push for rehabilitation acknowledges the human cost of addiction.

As Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann summed it up, the goal is clear: to choke the supply chain and heal the damage it has already caused until Punjab can truly move towards becoming a drug-free state.

