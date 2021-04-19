Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2021: Check Result, full prize scheme

Image Source : PUNJABSTATELOTTERIES.GOV.IN Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result 2021

Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery Result 2021 has been announced. Those who have bought the lottery can check the results on the website-- punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. The results of the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2021 were declared from 4.30 pm onwards.

The cost of the ticket is Rs 500 and the postal, packing charges are Rs 90.

The Punjab State lottery results is available on the official website and so will be the list of winners.

The winner will get the chance to win Rs 5,00,00,000 while 10 people will get the chance to win the second prize money which is Rs 11,00,000 each.

Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2021 prize scheme:

1st prize: Rs 5 Crore

2nd prize: Rs 11 lakh (10 prizes)

3rd prize: Rs 9000 (2000)

4th prize: Rs 7000 (2000)

5th prize: Rs 1000 (50,000)

Latest India News