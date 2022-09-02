Punjab Police forms SIT to probe church vandalization incident in Tarn Taran

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The police said that an investigation is underway.

Punjab news : A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on Friday by the Bureau of Investigation (BOI) to ensure an effective and speedy investigation into a church vandalization and fire incident that took place in Thakkarpura village in the Tarn Taran district. This development takes place on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

According to sources, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ferozepur Range headed by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Tarn Taran and superintendent of police (SP) will also be a part of the investigation team.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the SIT will investigate the matter on a day-to-day basis and ensure that the final report is presented in the Hon'ble Court at the earliest. He further added that the SIT can also take the cooperation of any other officer/employee to take help in the investigation of the case.

The DGP reiterated that the Punjab Police is committed to maintain peace and brotherly harmony in Punjab along with maintaining law and order.

The police said that an investigation is underway. A case has been registered under Section 295-A, 452, 427, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act. "Soon all the culprits will be arrested and strictest action will be ensured against them," said Gaurav Yadav.

Masked men vandalised church

Four masked men entered the church, pointed a pistol at the watchman's head and tied up his hands before vandalising the church. They also broke two idols and burnt the pastor's car before leaving, the police said.

CCTV cameras installed inside the church captured the incident. After the incident, a police team led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Dhillon reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area, the police said.

