Punjab: 14 people dead, 6 hospitalised in Amritsar after consuming spurious liquor The police have arrested the main supplier, Parabjeet Singh. During interrogation, he revealed information leading to the identification of the kingpin supplier, Sahab Singh.

New Delhi:

At least 14 people have died and six others have been hospitalized after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the Majitha area of Amritsar in Punjab late Monday night. Police have launched a probe into the matter and have detained four people for questioning. Two FIRs have been registered.

SSP Amritsar Maninder Singh said, " We received information around 9:30 pm last night that here people have started dying after consuming spurious liquor. We took action immediately and rounded up 4 people. We arrested the main supplier, Parabjeet Singh. We interrogated him and found out about the kingpin supplier, Sahab Singh. We have rounded up him as well. We are investigating regarding which all firms he has bought this...we have been given strict instructions from Punjab govt that strict action must be taken against suppliers of spurious liquor. Raids are underway...manufacturers will be rounded up soon. 2 FIRs have been registered under stringent sessions...civil administration, and we are going door to door to find out more people who have consumed this to avoid further casualties and save people. 14 deaths have been confirmed and 6 people are currently hospitalised. This incident took place in 5 villages..."