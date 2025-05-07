Seven students dead as vehicle collides with truck in Patiala, Harsimrat Badal extends condolences Seven school children who were returning to their homes from their schools lost their lives when their private vehicle collided with a tipper truck in Samana town on Wednesday afternoon. The search for the truck driver is ongoing.

New Delhi:

In a heart-wrenching incident, seven school children have lost their lives after a truck laden with sand collided with a private vehicle ferrying the students. Along with the students, the driver, Balwinder Singh, the driver of the Toyota in which the children were travelling, also died on the spot.

According to the police, twelve students of Bhupindra International School were returning from school when the accident occurred. Three students are critically injured and hospitalised. The impact of the accident was such that the JCB machine had to be requisitioned to retrieve the bodies, said Patiala superintendent of police Palwinder Singh Cheema, who rushed to the accident road near Samana road. The truck driver is absconding, he said, adding he would be arrested soon.

Harsimrat Badal extends condolences

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal extended condolences with the family. She writes, ''Just learnt about a terrible accident in Samana which has claimed the lives of 7 students of the Bhupindera International School, Patiala as well as the driver of the bus in which they were travelling.'' ''My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May Waheguru give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss. Also wish speedy recovery to the injured children.''

State Health minister meets families

Punjab, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh met with the families of the students. ''Today, news of a very tragic incident on Patiala Samana Road was received, after which I reached Rajinder Hospital in Patiala and met the parents of the children undergoing treatment. During the accident, some innocent children said goodbye to this mortal world. I prayed to God that God may grant the children a speedy recovery during the treatment and grant the children who were victims of the accident a place of refuge at His feet. In this hour of sorrow, I stand with the affected family'', said in a post on X, and shared pictures of the meeting.