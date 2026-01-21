Punjab's job surge: How many jobs did Mann government provide in last 4 years? Year-wise data Last year, the Mann government handed over appointment letters to 2,105 youth, which include 2,023 linemen, 48 internal auditors, and 35 revenue accountants in Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL).

Chandigarh:

The Punjab government has created over 61,000 government jobs in the last four years. The Mann government recently handed appointment letters to 606 new recruits of the education department at a ceremony. The newly appointed candidates are 385 special educator teachers, 157 primary teachers, eight principals, and 56 employees.



Talking about the government's achievement, CM Bhagwant Mann said, "After assuming office in April 2022, we launched a massive recruitment drive under which 61,281 government jobs have been provided. It is a matter of pride that every single appointment has been made purely on merit and transparency, and not even one has been challenged in court."



Last year, the Mann government handed over appointment letters to 2,105 youth, which include 2,023 linemen, 48 internal auditors, and 35 revenue accountants in Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL). A total of 8,984 appointments have been made in these two corporations since April 2022.



How many government jobs were created in the last 4 years? Year-wise data



2022: Over 26,000 (in 25 government departments).

2023: 14,000 (Police and revenue departments).

2024: 10,000 (Education and health sector).

2025: Over 10,000 (police constables, other government jobs).



CM Mann highlighted that the recruitment process has been conducted fairly by adopting a completely transparent process, and the youths have been given jobs after clearing the exams in cut-throat competition. "The sole agenda of the government from day one has been to empower the youth by giving government jobs to them," he said.



According to CM Mann, the deserving youths got government jobs purely on the basis of merit. "It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that these youth have got jobs completely on the basis of merit," he said. He exhorted the newly recruited youth to become an integral part of the government, adding that they should now serve the people with missionary zeal.



CM also slammed the previous governments, saying that the youngsters could only get jobs through cash and favour. "But we have completely ended that practice. Now, government jobs can be obtained purely on merit, without any recommendation. Not a single appointment has been challenged in court," the CM said.



"The previous government had never bothered to give jobs to youth of the state, as they were only concerned about their families and their well-being," he added.



