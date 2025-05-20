Punjab's historic Malwa Canal Project to benefit 2 lakh acres, transform irrigation in five districts The upcoming Malwa Canal in Punjab is a transformative irrigation project designed to address water scarcity and boost agricultural productivity in the southern region of the state. This project also represents a key step towards sustainable agriculture and water management in Punjab.

Chandigarh:

In a landmark move, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government has launched the construction of a new canal in the state for the first time since India gained independence. Touted as a game-changer for the agrarian state, the ambitious 150-kilometre-long Malwa Canal is set to significantly boost irrigation infrastructure in the state. Nearly 1.30 lakh trees are also likely to be felled for the construction of the proposed canal – a flagship project of the Punjab government.

The project, which comes with an estimated cost of over Rs 2,300 crore, is designed to combat the recurring water shortage faced by farmers across seven key districts — Barnala, Sangrur, Mansa, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Muktsar, Bathinda, and surrounding rural areas. Once operational, the canal is expected to provide irrigation support to more than two lakh acres of farmland across 950 villages. Officials believe this move will help preserve depleting underground water reserves and offer long-term relief to Punjab's farming community.

Key features of the Malwa Canal

Length and dimensions: Spanning approximately 150 kilometres, the canal will be 50 feet wide and 12.6 feet deep.

Water capacity: It is designed to carry 2,000 cusecs of water to facilitate efficient irrigation across the region.

Origin and route: The canal will originate from the Harike Headworks on the Sutlej River in Ferozepur district and terminate at the Warring Khera village in Muktsar district.

Irrigation coverage: It aims to irrigate nearly 2 lakh acres of farmland across 950 villages in the districts of Ferozepur, Faridkot, Muktsar, Bathinda, and Fazilka.

Strategic importance: The canal is expected to alleviate the burden on existing systems like the Sirhind Feeder Canal, especially in areas where farmers currently rely on lift pumps for irrigation.

Malwa Canal to feature 500 moghas (water outlets)

As part of its extensive infrastructure, the project will feature 500 moghas (water outlets) to distribute water efficiently across the region. The canal is strategically planned to run parallel to the existing Sirhind Feeder Canal and Rajasthan Canal, becoming the third Malwa Canal in the area. The anticipated gains for water conservation and crop sustainability have created a sense of optimism among local farmers, who have expressed hope for the canal's swift completion.

Malwa Canal: A boon for the agricultural community

It is to be noted here that the new canal will also ease the burden on the Sirhind Feeder Canal, especially in areas where farmers currently rely on lift pumps for irrigation due to inadequate flow. By ensuring a more reliable and gravity-fed water supply, the Malwa Canal is set to reduce both costs and effort for the agricultural community. In addition to the Malwa Canal, the Punjab government has also rolled out plans for the Dasmesh Canal, which aims to resolve irrigation challenges in the districts of Rupnagar, Patiala, and Mohali.

(Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. The liability for the article solely rests with the provider. The content has not been verified by India TV channel and IndiaTVNews.com)