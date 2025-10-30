Punjab records over 1,200 stubble burning cases this season; incidents spike in last nine days Currently, around 30–40 per cent of the paddy crop still stands in fields, and with the wheat sowing season immediately following the paddy harvest, stubble burning cases are expected to rise further in the coming days.

Chandigarh:

Punjab witnessed a sharp rise in stubble burning cases, with 283 incidents reported on Wednesday alone, pushing the total for the season past the 1,000 mark. So far, the state has recorded a total of 1,216 cases this year.

The last week has seen a significant surge, with 71 per cent of the season’s cases reported in just the past nine days. Until October 20, only 353 cases had been registered. However, after October 21, as many as 863 cases have emerged, underscoring the alarming increase.

Currently, around 30–40 per cent of the paddy crop still stands in fields, and with the wheat sowing season immediately following the paddy harvest, stubble burning cases are expected to rise further in the coming days.

FIRs registered against several farmers

Following strict directives from the Supreme Court, the Punjab government has intensified action against farmers involved in stubble burning. This season, 376 FIRs have been filed, although no arrests have been made so far. Additionally, 432 cases have seen “red entries” recorded in farmers’ land records, and fines totaling Rs 24.25 lakh have been imposed.

Tarn Taran leads the state with 296 reported cases, followed by Amritsar with 173 incidents. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur ranks third with 170 cases.

Government claims 49% reduction in cases

Despite the current surge, the Punjab government has claimed a 49 per cent reduction in stubble burning cases compared to 2024. Last year, 2,356 incidents were reported in the state by October 29, while 5,254 cases were recorded in 2023 and 12,112 cases in 2022 during the same period.

AQI surpasses 400 in Delhi

Delhi and its neighboring NCR cities are grappling with severe pollution. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) indicates that the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Akshardham soared to 409, categorising it as ‘Severe.’

Residents across the capital have reported symptoms such as eye and throat irritation, difficulty breathing and poor visibility. In response, authorities have deployed truck-mounted water sprinklers in multiple areas to help suppress dust and improve air quality.