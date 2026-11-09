Punjab records 1,152 stubble-burning incidents on Diwali, highest single-day spike this season

Punjab witnessed a massive surge in stubble-burning incidents on Diwali, with satellite data detecting 1,152 farm fires across the state on Sunday (November 8), marking the highest single-day farm fire spike amid the ongoing paddy harvesting season. The latest figures have pushed the cumulative number of reported farm-fire incidents to 4,459, even as 91.40 per cent of the paddy harvesting area has already been cleared.

According to data from the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), the state had recorded just 163 farm-fire incidents on November 7. The sharp jump on Sunday indicates that crop residue burning continues to be a challenge despite efforts by the authorities to discourage the practice.

Sangrur tops the list

Sangrur reported the highest number of stubble-burning incidents on November 8, with 194 farm fires detected in the district in a single day.

Meanwhile, Tarn Taran emerged as the worst-affected district in terms of cumulative incidents this season, recording 684 reported farm fires. Of these, 306 cases were physically verified as stubble burning. The district also topped the state in the number of FIRs registered and environmental compensation recovered.

Firozpur ranked second with 592 reported farm-fire incidents, of which 247 were physically confirmed as stubble-burning cases.

Of the 4,459 farm-fire incidents reported across Punjab this season, authorities have inspected 2,998 locations and physically verified 1,310 cases of stubble burning.

The spike comes at a time when farmers are preparing their fields for the next cropping cycle. With a short window available between the paddy harvest and the sowing of the Rabi crop, particularly wheat, some farmers resort to burning crop residue to clear their fields quickly.

Punjab recorded 5,114 farm-fire incidents during the 2025 paddy harvesting season, significantly lower than the 10,909 cases reported in 2024 and 36,663 in 2023. However, the latest Diwali surge has raised concerns over the pace of efforts to contain stubble burning this season.

Delhi Minister targets Punjab govt over stubble burning

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa targeted the AAP-led Punjab government over the rising incidents of stubble burning, demanding accountability as the national capital's air quality deteriorated.

In a post on X, Sirsa shared a satellite image showing instances of farm fires across Punjab and accused the state government of making political excuses instead of addressing the issue. "These satellite-detected stubble fires demand accountability, not political excuses by AAP-led Punjab government's Environment Minister and CM Bhagwant Mann," he wrote.

An AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as very poor, while readings above 400 fall in the severe category.

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