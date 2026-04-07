Punjab power sector in profit under AAP govt despite providing free electricity to 90 pc households: CM Mann

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asserted that Punjab's power sector has undergone a structural turnaround under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, with the once loss-making department now recording profits even while providing free electricity to 90 per cent of households.

He highlighted that the government not only ensured zero electricity bills for the majority of families through 600 units of free power, but also reversed the earlier trend of selling public assets by acquiring the 540 MW Govindwal Thermal Power Plant and significantly improving its efficiency.

Farmers receiving uninterrupted power supply

The Chief Minister underlined that tariffs have been reduced across categories, including commercial and industrial consumers, farmers are receiving uninterrupted power supply, and infrastructure has been strengthened through new substations and transformers.

Emphasising employment generation, he noted that 9,593 youth have been given jobs in the power sector with recruitment for 1,750 more posts underway, while the Punjab Power Department (PSPCL) has secured an A+ rating, ranking second nationally, reflecting the government’s push to make Punjab self-reliant in power while guaranteeing free and 24x7 electricity for the people.

Addressing a press conference, CM Mann said, "The AAP government has set a new record by providing cheap and uninterrupted power supply to every sector. For the first time, power is being supplied regularly to people without additional financial burden."

"When we assumed office, only 22 per cent canal water was being used for irrigation, but today 78% is being utilised, and it will be enhanced to 90 per cent by the coming paddy season," he added.

Highlighting irrigation reforms, the Chief Minister asserted, "Bhakra Canal has a capacity of 9,500 cusecs, but due to our efforts, 11,000 cusecs of canal water is now being supplied to farmers. In a way, Punjab has created a new Bhakra canal without acquiring even a single inch of land."

"For the first time, every single drop of water is being accounted for, boosting agricultural productivity, and free power to the agriculture sector will continue without any review," he added.

300 units of free electricity to domestic consumers

On power supply, CM Mann said, "For the first time, farmers received more than eight hours of power supply during paddy season, with 95 per cent supply ensured during daytime."

"300 units of free electricity per month are being provided to domestic consumers, and around 90% of households are receiving zero electricity bills," he added.

Detailing employment generation, he asserted, "Since April 2022, around 9,593 employees have been recruited in PSPCL and PSTCL, including 8,014 direct recruitments and 1,579 jobs on compassionate grounds."

"Recruitment for 1,181 posts in PSPCL and 569 in PSTCL is underway and will be completed by June 2026," CM Mann added.

Highlighting record achievements, the Chief Minister said, "Punjab met a peak power demand of 16,670 MW on June 5, 2025, surpassing the previous record of 16,058 MW on June 29, 2024."

"While public assets are being privatised elsewhere, the Punjab Government acquired a private thermal plant at a cost of Rs 1,080 crore, setting a new benchmark," he added.

Referring to the acquisition, CM Mann said, "A new plant of similar capacity would cost Rs 4,320 crore, making this the cheapest deal by any government. The plant earlier known as GVK Thermal Power Plant has been renamed after Sri Guru Amar Das Ji."

"Since its acquisition in February 2024, the Guru Amar Das Thermal Plant at Goindwal Sahib has improved significantly, with PLF rising from 34 per cent to 65 per cent in FY 2024–25, touching 90 per cent in July 2024 and 82 per cent in July 2025," he added.

On infrastructure and fuel supply, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "Transmission capacity has increased from 7,400/8,000 MW to 10,400/10,900 MW, enabling higher power import from the national grid."

"Coal supply from Pachwara Coal Mine has resumed, supplying 70 lakh metric tonnes in 2024–25 and saving Rs 1,462 crore since October 2022."

"There is no coal shortage in any thermal plant, with Ropar having 41 days stock, Lehra Mohabbat 37 days, and Goindwal Sahib 32 days," CM Mann further said, adding that the 206 MW Shahpur Kandi Hydel Project is expected to begin generation by May 2027, with Rs 5,192.51 crore already spent till September 2025.

Green energy share to be increased from 20% to 80%

Promoting clean energy, CM Mann said, "The share of green energy will be increased from 20% to 80% in the next six years."

"2,720 MW solar power has been tied up at Rs 2.33-Rs 2.97 per unit, compared to ₹15.20 per unit during previous regimes," he said.

"2,062 MW solar is under implementation, 658 MW has been commissioned, and 581 MW rooftop solar has been installed," he further stated.

Detailing network strengthening, Punjab CM asserted, "26 new 66 KV substations have been set up, 194 transformers upgraded, 34 new added, with 2,738 MVA capacity addition and 337 circuit km of new lines."

Announcing a new initiative, CM Mann said, "The government will soon launch a scheme to put high-tension wires passing through farmers’ fields underground, starting from my native village where 413 tube wells and 1,100 बिजली poles are spread across 2,000 acres."

"This will reduce risk to farmers and their crops and provide major relief," he added.

On law and order, the Chief Minister said, "Punjab Police is being upgraded to tackle cybercrime effectively, and strict action will be taken against black sheep colluding with drug smugglers."

He added that following complaints in Bathinda, police personnel at a station had been transferred.

Addressing farmers' concerns, CMMann asserted, "Special Girdawari has been ordered to assess wheat crop damage due to recent weather, and compensation will be provided as per norms after reports from Deputy Commissioners."

"The government is committed to safeguarding farmers’ interests and will compensate losses caused by natural calamities," he added.

Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora and others were also present on the occasion.

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