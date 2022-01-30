Punjab polls: Channi to contest from 2 seats, Kejriwal says 'told you so'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Charanjit Singh Channi will be contesting from two seats in the upcoming Punjab Assembly Election 2022.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be contesting from two seats in the upcoming Punjab Assembly Election 2022. Congress on Sunday released a list of candidates where it became clear that Channi will be contesting elections from Bhadaur as well as Chamkaur Sahib. He has been sitting MLA and representing the latter since 2007.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that his predictions have come true as his survey had predicted that he will be losing from Chamkaur Sahib. "I already told that according to our survey Channiji is going to lose from Chamkaur Sahib. Today congress announced that he would be contesting from two seats. Does this mean that the survey was true?" Kejriwal tweeted.

The announcement to field Channi from a second seat comes days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party's CM face will be announced after consulting the workers.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been attacking Channi ever since the ED carried out raids at many places including at the premises of Channi's nephew.

Meanwhile, amid tiff for leadership in the state, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Punjab said that the CM's face had earlier said that, for the upcoming assembly elections, will be decided by the party workers.

