Punjab Police wears Harjeet Singh's name on chest, the cop whose hand was severed on COVID-19 duty

Expressing solidarity with the COVID-19 warrior policeman whose hand was severed and reimplanted in a clash while imposing curfew restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus, Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta on Monday asked the men in uniform to wear his name on their chests proudly for the day. All police personnel in Punjab will wear badges with the name of their colleague Harjeet Singh's name instead of their own names on the badges they pin up to their uniforms. The day-long campaign is called 'MainBhiHarjeetSingh'.

"Let's show everyone that any attack on policemen and doctors, fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines, like SI Harjeet Singh, will unite India together as one," Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta tweeted on Monday.

"In solidarity with SI Harjeet and all warriors, I urge you all to wear his name proudly on your chests today. #MainBhiHarjeetSingh," he added.

Ordinary people can also participate in this campaign by writing 'MainBhiHarjeetSingh' on a placard and posting it on social media.

Assistant Sub Inspector Harjeet Singh, whose left hand was severed in a clash by Nihang Sikhs in Patiala on April 12, has been promoted to the rank of Sub Inspector (SI) in recognition of his exemplary courage, while three other police personnel involved in the incident have been awarded the Director General's Commendation Disc.

Harjeet Singh's hand was successfully reimplanted in an eight-hour surgery by doctors at the PGI Hospital in Chandigarh. He is still undergoing treatment in the PGI.

