Punjab Police undergoes major reshuffle, 7 SSPs among 21 IPS officers transferred Dhanpreet Kaur, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ludhiana Range, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, in place of Swapan Sharma.

Punjab government on Friday announced major reshuffle in the police administration. As per the official orders, 21 IPS officers, including seven Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs), are transferred with immediate effect. The new postings are also announced. The Secretary of the Department of Home Affairs ordered these transfers.

The major change in the administration comes just two days after the Punjab Police dismissed 52 personnel, including constables and inspectors, over charges of corruption.

Reshuffle in Punjab police

According to the official orders, Jagdale Nilambari, DIG Counter Intelligence, Punjab, has been transferred and posted as DIG, Ludhiana Range, Ludhiana in place of Dhanpreet Kaur. Swapan Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, has been transferred as DIG, Ferozepur Range, Ferozepur. Gurmeet Chauhan, Additional IG, Anti-Gangster Task Force, has been posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Ferozepur in place of Saumya Mishra.

Akhil Chaudhary, AIG, Personnel-II, Punjab, Chandigarh, has been transferred and posted as SSP, Sri Muktsar Sahib in place of Tushar Gupta. Surendra Lamba, SSP Hoshiarpur has been transferred as AIG, Personnel-I, Punjab, Chandigarh. Charanjit Singh, SSP, Amritsar Rural, has been transferred as AIG, Intelligence, Punjab, Mohali.

Dayama Harish Kumar Omprakash, SSP Gurdaspur, has been transferred as AIG, Intelligence, Punjab, Mohali.

Saumya Mishra, SSP Ferozepur, has been transferred as AIG, Personnel-II, Punjab, Chandigarh in place of Akhil Chaudhary. Sandeep Kumar Malik, SSP, Barnala, has been transferred as SSP, Hoshiarpur in place of Surendra Lamba. Ravjot Grewal, SSP Fatehgarh Sahib, has been transferred as AIG, Technical Services, Punjab, Chandigarh.

Navneet Singh Bains, SSP, Ludhiana Rural, has been transferred as AIG, Crime, Punjab, Chandigarh. Ankur Gupta, DCP, Law and Order, Jalandhar, has been transferred as SSP, Ludhiana Rural in place of Navneet Singh Bains. Ashwini Gotyal, AIG, HRD, Punjab, Chandigarh and in addition, SSP, Khanna, has been transferred as AIG, HRD, Punjab, Chandigarh. Shubham Agarwal, DCP, Investigation, Ludhiana, has been transferred as SSP, Fatehgarh Sahib in place of Ravjot Grewal.

Aditya, DCP, Headquarters, Jalandhar, has been transferred and posted as SSP, Gurdaspur in place of Dayama Harish Kumar Omprakash.

Maninder Singh, ADC to Punjab Governor, has been transferred as SSP, Amritsar Rural in place of Charanjit Singh. Randhir Kumar, SP, Investigation, Ferozepur, has been transferred as ADC to the Governor in Maninder's place.

(PTI inputs)