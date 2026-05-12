Punjab Police turns high-tech: AI and ICCC network to help track criminals faster

New Delhi:

The Punjab Police is increasingly relying on Artificial Intelligence and real-time surveillance systems to track criminals, investigate cases and monitor public movement across major cities. The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), recently inaugurated in Ludhiana, has brought traffic monitoring, police control rooms and surveillance operations under one system. Officials say the technology is being used to improve response time and strengthen investigations.

Under the project, nearly 1,700 high-resolution cameras have been installed at 259 locations across Ludhiana.

Surveillance footage helps crack major cases

In Jalandhar, where more than 1,000 cameras are already operational, police say the ICCC system has helped reconstruct crime scenes and trace suspects in several recent cases. In a robbery case involving gold and cash theft from a jewellery store in Bhargav Camp, investigators tracked the accused through multiple camera feeds across city roads and lanes before locating their hideout and recovering stolen items.

The surveillance network was also used during the investigation into the grenade attack at the residence of former Punjab minister and BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia. Police traced the suspect’s movement from the crime scene to the railway station and later tracked him across different states before arresting him in Delhi.

Cameras used in firing and murder investigations

The ICCC system also played a role in the Santokhpura firing case, where attackers opened fire outside a doctor’s residence. Police used CCTV footage from public and private cameras to identify the suspects and trace their movements.

In another case linked to the killing of AAP leader Satwinderpal Singh ‘Lucky’ Oberoi, footage captured visuals of the suspected gunman and his associate, helping investigators identify those named in the police probe.

Officials said surveillance footage was also used in a cash loot case in Harnamdas Pura, where suspects attempted to hide their identity using masks.

AI tools monitor crowds, vehicles and suspicious activity

According to police officials, the ICCC system includes fixed cameras, Pan-Tilt-Zoom cameras and facial recognition technology. Operators can search footage using filters such as clothing colour, vehicle type and speed.

The system also flags unusual activity, including abandoned objects, crowd gatherings and camera tampering alerts for immediate review. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the ICCC network is helping police improve operational efficiency during investigations and emergency response.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Randhawa said the control centre combines traffic, policing and municipal data on a single platform to improve coordination between departments. Officials in Ludhiana said the integrated system has reduced PCR response time from nearly 15 minutes to around 7 to 8 minutes.