Punjab Police launches massive crackdown to 'finish' Goldy Brar gang as Khalistani movement escalates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Goldy Brar (L) and Punjab Police (R).

Punjab Police, on Thursday, swung into action and have been raiding multiple locations in the state in order to "finish" the gangs associated with gangster Goldy Brar. The mega action came nearly a day after the National Investigating Agency (NIA) released the names of more than 50 individuals who are either based in India or fled to Canada or other nations.

While speaking to news agency ANI, DSP Tarsem Masih said raids were being conducted at more than 1,000 locations to nab the gangster. The senior officer said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered to "finish" the gangsters related to Brar from the state.

"The CM has said that the aides of the gangsters are to be finished from Punjab. That is why we are raiding against them today... It is underway in the whole Tarn Taran district... A total of 36 areas being raided (in Tarn Taran)...," he said.

NIA releases names of gangsters in Punjab, Canada

Earlier on Wednesday, NIA announced cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of five Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives, including Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias “Rinda” and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias “Landa”.

The list included several wanted gangsters, including Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh Gill. “If you have any information about properties/assets/business owned by them in their name or in the name of their associates, friends and relatives, please WhatsApp,” the agency said, sharing the mobile number.

Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke killed in Canada

Earlier today, the tension escalated further following the killing of Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a Khalistani terrorist and a wanted gangster, who escaped to Canada from Punjab's Moga district, was killed in a shootout. As per reports, he was associated with the Devinder Bambiha gang and used to provide aid, and funds in order to strengthen anti-India activities in New Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Ottawa.

In a Facebook post, gangster Lawrence Bishno claimed responsibility and said Sukhdool was allegedly involved in the killings of several people associated with different gangs. The social media post claimed that Sukhdool was a drug addict and had destroyed the homes of several people in their gangs by killing them.

It claimed that he was involved in the killing of Youth Akali Dal leader, Vikramjit Singh, aka Vicky Middukhera, 33. Notably, Middukhera was shot dead in broad daylight in Sector 71, Mohali, on August 7, 2021. Later, his murder led to the killing of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. It also claimed that Sukha was involved in the killing of Sandeep Nangal.

With inputs from agencies

Also Raed: India suspends visa services for Canadians as diplomatic tensions soar after Trudeau's allegations

Latest India News