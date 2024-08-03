Former AIG of Punjab Police shoots dead IRS son-in-law in Chandigarh district court

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Punjab police officer shoots dead son-in-law in Chandigarh district court.

Chandigarh crime news: A shooting incident occurred inside the Chandigarh district court today (August 3). According to the information received, a former AIG of Punjab Police shot and killed his son-in-law. It is reported that there was an ongoing domestic dispute between the two families, and both sides appeared at the Chandigarh Family Court on Saturday regarding this matter.

The accused has been identified as former AIG Malvinder Singh Sidhu. The deceased son-in-law was an IRS officer in the Agriculture Department.

On the firing incident at Chandigarh District Court, Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said, "We received information about firing at the Mediation Centre of the District Court at around 2:00 pm today. Police reached the spot and found that the victim's name is Harpreet Singh and he was taken to the hospital, but he died there. The alleged accused was apprehended on the spot and taken into police custody and a weapon was recovered from him. The alleged accused is retired AIG of Punjab Police Malvinder Singh."

"The FSL team has been called and the spot is being investigated. We are also speaking to eyewitnesses. It is being investigated from which gate the alleged accused entered the court. We have recovered a .32 bore pistol from him and we have recovered 4 fired bullets and 3 unused bullets. Divorce proceedings were going on between the two families and today was the fourth meeting at the Mediation Centre. Further investigation is being done," the police official added.

What happened inside the court?

While discussions were ongoing between both parties, the accused said he needed to go to the bathroom. In response, his son-in-law offered to show him the way. Both of them left the room. During this time, the accused fired five shots from his gun. Two of the bullets hit the young man, one bullet struck the door of the room, and two shots missed. The sound of the gunfire caused a commotion in the court.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the spot, took the accused into custody, and finally took him to the police station. Several judges also arrived at the scene after the incident took place. The police are investigating the case. More details are awaited in this regard.