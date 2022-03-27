After security lapse, Punjab police personnel awarded for 'excellent' arrangements during PM's Jalandhar visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE 14 get award for 'excellent' security during PM Modi's Punjab visit

Highlights The recognition has been granted for ensuring security arrangements without any lapses

Punjab Police had earlier faced flaks over PM's security breach incident in Ferozepur

Prime Minister Modi was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes on January 5

Nearly three months after facing flaks over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach incident in Ferozepur, the Punjab police have awarded 'DGP's Commendation Disc' to 14 police personnel. The recognition has been granted for ensuring security arrangements without any lapses during the prime minister's visit to Jalandhar during the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The security breach incident had happened on January 5, when the prime minister was scheduled to visit Ferozepur to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

During his visit to the National Martyrs Memorial in Punjab via road, the prime minister's convoy reached a flyover where the road was blocked by protestors. Prime Minister Modi was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes, which came as a major lapse in the security of the prime minister.

PM Modi's visit to Jalandhar on February 14 for an election rally during the Assembly polls was his first program in Punjab after the Ferozepur security breach.

A total of 14 police personnel have been presented with the award as per an order by Punjab DGP VK Bhawra issued on March 26.

The officers, who have been awarded the DGP's Commendation Disc, include Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman Harshadray Nimbale, Kapurthala SSP Dayama Harish Omprakash, Commandant 7th Battalion Rajpal Singh Sandhu, Commandant 27th Batallion Opinderjit Singh Ghuman, SSP Jalandhar Rural Satinder Singh, AIG Gurmeet Singh, and Commandant 80th Batallion Jagmohan Singh.

Besides, AIG Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, DCP Jalandhar Jaskitranjit Singh Teja, AIG Rajeshwar Singh Sidhu, Manjeet Singh Dhesi, ADCP Jalandhar Suhail Qasim Mir, DSP Rakesh Yadav and Inspector Vivek Chandar have also been awarded the 'DGP's Commendation Disc'.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Strict action against selling wheat at MSP after procuring from other states, warns Punjab govt

Latest India News