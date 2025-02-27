Punjab Police cracks down on grenade blast cases, key accused killed in Batala encounter During the operation, Batala Police had surrounded the prime accused Mohit and his two associates. In an attempt to resist arrest, Mohit launched a grenade attack. In the ensuing encounter, Mohit was neutralised.

In a major crackdown, Punjab Police killed the key accused in an encounter in connection with recent grenade blast cases in Jaintipur and Raimal. The deceased has been identified as Mohit, as per Batala Police.

During a weapon recovery operation, Mohit attempted to resist arrest by hurling a grenade and opening fire on the police. In a quick response, the police retaliated, injuring him in the exchange. Following the encounter, he was immediately shifted to Batala Civil Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries, officials confirmed.

On February 17, a "low-intensity explosion" took place in Raimal village in Batala, which had caused panic in the area. Police said a "loud sound" was heard near a house, which is stated to be owned by a relative of a police personnel. The "explosion" had damaged the floor outside the house and shattered its glass window.