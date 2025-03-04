Punjab Police conducts raids, detains several farmers ahead of 'Chandigarh Chalo' protest Farmer leaders said the police action came a day after a meeting between Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and SKM leaders broke down. The SKM has called for a week-long sit-in in Chandigarh starting March 5 in support of their various demands.

Farmers Protest: The Punjab government took major action ahead of the farmers' protest scheduled for March 5 in Chandigarh. As per reports, the Punjab Police detained several farmer leaders linked to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) ahead of their 'Chandigarh Chalo' protest. Notably, raids were conducted at the residences of several farmer leaders across Punjab that led to protests against the police action in various locations.

The crackdown follows a failed meeting between CM Bhagwant Mann and SKM leaders on Monday, which ended without a resolution. Following the deadlock, farmers had announced plans for a massive protest, including demonstrations and a march in Chandigarh. Before they could proceed, police carried out raids in at least a dozen locations in Bathinda district and detained several farmer leaders. Reports indicate that the meeting between farmers and the Chief Minister was tense, with leaders alleging that an "angry" Bhagwant Mann walked out "without any provocation."

What did CM Mann say?

After the meeting, CM Bhagwant Mann stated that while his doors were always open for dialogue with farmers, public inconvenience in the name of protests should be avoided. In a statement, he emphasised that the government is always ready to resolve issues through discussion and that disrupting roads and railways only causes hardships for the common man. He warned that such disruptions could turn public sentiment against the protestors, leading to further divisions within society.

Mann cites economic impact of protests

CM Mann also acknowledged the farmers’ rigct to protest but urged them to consider the economic impact on Punjab. He pointed out that traders and industrialists are frustrated by repeated road and rail blockades, which have severely impacted their businesses. The Chief Minister appealed to farmers to avoid methods that create divisions in society, reiterating that while the state government supports them, their key demands need to be addressed by the central government.

