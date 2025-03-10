Punjab Police conducts raids at 538 locations, arrests 112 smugglers in ongoing anti-drug drive In 10 days of the launch of anti-drug drive in Punjab, the police have arrested 1,436 individuals. Meanwhile, 1,035 kg of heroin, opium, and other synthetic drugs have been seized.

Amid the ongoing anti-drug operation, the Punjab Police on Monday said they conducted raids at 538 locations and arrested 112 drug smugglers. With this, the number of total arrests made during the drive has reached 1,436 in just 10 days. The raid conducted today resulted in the seizure of 1.8 kg of heroin, 200 grams of opium, 15 kg of poppy husk, 3,874 intoxicant tablets or injections and Rs 1.2 lakh cash from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav. Special DGP Arpit Shukla said that over 220 police teams, comprising over 1,600 police personnel, conducted raids across the state and checked as many as 610 suspicious persons during the day-long operation.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president and Cabinet minister Aman Arora said the state's Mann government has achieved unprecedented success in its campaign against drugs in the state in the past 10 days. Arora added that under the 'War Against Drugs' campaign, the police registered 988 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

In the last 10 days, 1,035 kg of heroin, opium, and other synthetic drugs have been seized. Arora said that approx. 6.81 lakh drug pills and Rs 36 lakh in cash were also recovered. Furthermore, around 24 buildings linked to drug traffickers have been demolished, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)