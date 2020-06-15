Punjab Police clarifies no advertisement for recruitment of constables issued

Image Source : PTI FILE

The Punjab Police on Monday clarified that it has not issued any advertisement inviting online applications for filling up posts of constables. The statement came after a fake advertisement was circulated on social media.

The police department has requested the public to completely disregard the purported advertisement captioned "Recruitment of Male & Female Constable – 2020 (District Police Cadre & Armed Police Cadre)", a spokesperson said.

"There is no truth or veracity in the purported advertisement. A perusal of the document showed that material from earlier advertisements of the Punjab Police had been used to mislead the public," he said.

The fake advertisement was stated to be signed by former Punjab DGP Suresh Arora. He retired from service on February 7, 2019 and was no longer heading the Punjab Police force, the spokesperson said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act, 2000 was registered at the state Cyber Crime Cell, he said.

"Investigations are in progress to identify and trace the culprits," he added.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage