Punjab Police cancels leaves of all cops in state till April 14

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Police cancels the leaves of all cops in state

The Punjab Police has cancelled the leaves of all cops in the state till April 14. According to the police notification, the leaves of all gazetted and non-gazetted officers have been cancelled.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a message to the officers that all previously sanctioned leaves stand cancelled and the heads have been asked not to sanction any fresh leave till April 14.

In recent times, the Punjab Police has come under a lot of scrutiny over escaping of Amritpal Singh. The pro-Khalistani leader has escaped from the police twice attracting a lot of flak against the state police and Bhagwant Mann's government.

The Punjab Police had been conducting a statewide cordon and search operation aimed at deterring anti-social elements and instilling a sense of security and safety among the public.

The Police have also been conducting raids to 'disrupt' the nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers based in India and abroad.

Latest India News