Punjab Police busts Pakistan's ISI-backed BKI terror module; three, including juvenile, arrested The nabbed accused have been identified as Sehajpal Singh and Vikramjit Singh, both residents of Ramdas in Amritsar Rural, along with a juvenile. An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act at SSOC, police said.

Chandigarh:

Punjab Police on Friday said that they have busted a terror module backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The group, identified as Babbar Khalsa International, was reportedly planning to orchestrate targeted killings and attacks on police establishments in and around Amritsar. Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed that three people, including a minor, have been arrested in connection with the plot. "A major terror plot has been foiled, saving countless innocent lives," the director general of police (DGP) said.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "In an intelligence-led operation, the State Special Operation Cell, Mohali has successfully busted a Pak ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International terror module, being operated by UK-based Nishan Singh and Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda. Three associates, including a juvenile, have been arrested."

"During the operation, two hand grenades, one pistol, and ammunition were recovered. The nabbed accused have been identified as Sehajpal Singh and Vikramjit Singh, both residents of Ramdas in Amritsar Rural, along with a juvenile," he said.

What did the DGP say?

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act at SSOC, Mohali, Police Station. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected, the DGP added. He further said the Punjab Police remains fully committed to dismantling terror networks, eliminating organised crime, and safeguarding peace, safety, and harmony across the state. "We urge citizens to remain vigilant and continue to support Punjab Police in this shared mission for a secure Punjab," he added.

Two terror modules busted in April

Earlier in the month of April, Punjab Police had nabbed 13 members of two major ISI-backed Khalistani terror modules that were being run from abroad and seized two rocket-propelled grenades, two hand grenades, IEDs and RDX along with other munitions. These modules were being controlled by proscribed terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) from abroad through France-based Satnam Singh alias Satta and Greece-based Jaswinder alias Mannu Agwan, a senior police official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Punjab: Three suspected terrorists arrested as police bust terror module in Amritsar