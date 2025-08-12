Punjab Police bust ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa terror network; 5 nabbed The terrorists were planning an attack in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and other places in Punjab during Independence Day. One 86P hand grenade, one .30 bore pistol along with two live cartridges and two empty shells of .30 bore were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

New Delhi:

Punjab Police on Tuesday busted an ISI-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror network by arresting five individuals from Rajasthan. The network was operating on the directions of Pakistan-based BKI operative Harwinder Rinda. The anti-terrorist drive was launched in Tonk and Jaipur districts.

One of the five accused was injured during the exchange of fire during the operation.

Terror plot foiled ahead of Independence Day

The terrorists were planning an attack in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and other places in Punjab during Independence Day.

DGP Gaurav Yadav shares operation details

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav took to social media platform X to divulge the details of the operation.

“In a major breakthrough against #Pakistan's ISI-backed terror network, Counter Intelligence, #Jalandhar, in a joint operation with @SBSNagar Police busts a #BKI terror network operated by foreign-based handlers Mannu Agwan, Gopi Nawashehria and Zeeshan Akhtar on the directions of Pak based BKI operative Harwinder Rinda. Five operatives apprehended from Tonk & Jaipur districts of #Rajasthan and successfully averted further planned attacks. The module had planned an attack inside a liquor store in SBS Nagar recently and was further tasked to attempt such attacks on Independence Day occasion,” DGP Yadav posted on X.

FIR registered under BNS and Explosive Substances Act

FIR has been filed in the case at Nawashehar Police station in the case under the relevant sections of the BNS and Explosive Substances Act.

“The arrested accused were receiving direct instructions from foreign-based Zeeshan Akhtar & BKI mastermind Mannu Agwan, who is working in close coordination with #Pak based BKI operative Harwinder Rinda. One person injured in exchange of fire while being taken for recovery. He opened fire on police and sustained injuries in retaliatory action, and is admitted in Civil Hospital, SBS Nagar. FIR has been registered at PS City Nawashehar, #SBS Nagar under relevant sections of BNS and Explosive Substances Act,” he added.

Weapons and explosives recovered

One 86P hand grenade, one .30 bore pistol along with two live cartridges and two empty shells of .30 bore were recovered from the possession of these terrorists, Yadav said.