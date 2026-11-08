Punjab Police brings back wanted gangster Gurwinder alias Afridi from Ethiopia after international manhunt

Chandigarh:

In a breakthrough, Punjab Police have brought back wanted gangster Gurwinder Singh alias Afridi from Ethiopia following a 10-month-long international manhunt under Operation SHAHID. Identified as a key kingpin of the Doni Bal–Prabh Dassuwal gang, Afridi was detained in Ethiopia on November 6 and subsequently deported to India.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in coordination with the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) of Punjab Counter Intelligence and with support from central agencies, secured his deportation. A Punjab Police team took Afridi into custody after he landed at Delhi airport on Sunday.

"In a breakthrough, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, in coordination with the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (#OFTEC) of Counter Intelligence, Punjab with the support of Central Agencies, secures the deportation of Gurwinder alias Afridi, a key kingpin of the Doni Bal–Prabh Dassuwal gang, from Ethiopia following a 10-month-long international manhunt under Operation SHAHID," he said.

Wanted in killings, extortion-related firing incidents

In a post on X, Yadav said preliminary investigations indicated that Afridi had been directing criminal activities in Punjab while operating from abroad. "The accused was allegedly directing targeted killings, extortion-related firing incidents and organised criminal activities in Punjab from abroad," the DGP said.



The Punjab Government had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh on the information leading to his arrest.

He said the operation involved sustained intelligence gathering, surveillance and tracking across multiple countries in Asia, South America and Africa, in close coordination with national and international agencies.

The DGP also acknowledged the support of the Ministry of External Affairs and other central agencies in securing Afridi's deportation.

Harry Boxer detained in US

Meanwhile, Lawrence Bishnoi gang's key operative Harry Boxer, who was wanted in multiple extortion and murder cases, has been detained in the United States (US), said officials on Saturday. He was apprehended in California on Friday night by American authorities following specific inputs of Delhi Police's Special Cell and the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police.

According to officials, Boxer was closely associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and was operating from the US. He had also threatened many people from Bollywood via social media and audio messages.

Boxer had claimed responsibility for the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai's Juhu area in February this year. Five rounds were fired, but no one was injured after the security guard alerted the police. Later, the officials arrested four people in connection with the incident.

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