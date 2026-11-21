Tarn Taran:

In a major breakthrough in the murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh, the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested the alleged key shooter, Harpreet Singh alias Happy Bahman after a brief gun fight at a hotel in Zirakpur. A woman accompanying him was also arrested during the operation, as per police. An automatic weapon was recovered from the scene after the encounter. Harpreet Singh is a resident of Akbarpura Kacha Pacca in Patti, Tarn Taran. According to the police, the arrested criminal is a shooter for the foreign gangster Doni Bal.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that following the murder of ASI Iqbal Singh who works with Counter-Intelligence Wing in Ferozepur, AGTF teams launched a manhunt for perpetrators. Singh was shot dead by some motorcycle riders in Tarn Taran on October 11. Teams tracked the alleged shooters across Chandigarh, Delhi, and Jaipur before zeroing in on Harpreet Singh in Zirakpur. Special Director General of Police (AGTF) Promod Ban said that tip off was provided that Harpreet Singh was hiding in a hotel in Zirakpur.

A team led by AGTF Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajan Parminder Singh cordoned off the hotel and after a brief exchange of fire, Harpreet Singh was eventually nabbed with gunshot injury. Singh was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said. The police is now looking for another associate of Harpreet Singh, Pramod Ban.

Similar incident: Naseem Durrani, wanted in Delhi murder near Kapil Mishra's office, killed in encounter

Gangster Naseem Durrani was killed in an encounter with police in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. He was involved in the recent murder of 26-year-old Sameer outside Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra's camp office in Sonia Vihar area on November 16. As per reports, the gangster was encountered in a joint operation by the Delhi Police and Noida STF. Naseem had approximately 25 serious cases registered against him, including murder, robbery, and attempted murder.

Gangster Naseem Durrani had over 25 serious criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder and robbery against him. He carried a reward of Rs 50,000. He had allegedly been in contact with D company and underworld figure Chhota Shakeel, as per reports.

-With PTI Inputs.

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