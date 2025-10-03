Punjab Police arrests man linked to ISI agents, recovers two hand grenades An FIR has been registered at Gharinda police station in Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network, the police said.

A man who was allegedly in contact with agents of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been arrested with two hand grenades, a top officer of Punjab Police said on Friday. "In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police apprehends Ravinder Singh @ Ravi, resident of Tarn Taran and recovers 2 hand grenades," Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused was in contact with Pakistan's ISI agents and had received the consignment from across the border. An FIR has been registered at Gharinda police station in Amritsar, the DGP said. "Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network," Yadav said. "Punjab Police remains committed to neutralising terror networks, eliminating organised crime and ensuring peace and public safety across the state," he said.

Over 3 kg of ice drug recovered along IB

Earlier in Wednesday, the Border Security Force recovered over 3 kg of Ice drug (methamphetamine) along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsa, an official said. During a search operation in an area near Burj village, the BSF troops recovered a bag containing narcotics weighing 3.165 kg.

In another incident, the BSF in a joint operation with the Punjab Police recovered a drone and a packet of heroin weighing 580 grams from a field near Dal village in Tarn Taran district. These recoveries mark BSF's persistent endeavours in foiling the malicious attempts of Pakistani smugglers using drones to deliver narcotics across the border, the official said.

Drug trafficker held, heroin recovered

In a separate incident, the counter-intelligence (CI) UNIT of Punjab Police arrested a drug trafficker and seized 4.70 kilogram of heroin from his possession, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Vansh Kumar, from Dalam village in Batala, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Kumar is closely associated with Dubai-based Amritpal Singh, who is an associate of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

