Punjab: Maximum 20 people permitted in places of worship; restaurants to open for take away, home delivery

Image Source : FILE Punjab: Maximum 20 people permitted in places of worship

Punjab government on Saturday issued guidelines for the reopening of places of worship, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services, and shopping malls from June 8. As per the guidelines, a maximum of 20 people will be allowed at a time in the places of worship, that are permitted to remain open only between 5 am and 8 pm.

Meanwhile, the restaurants are permitted to remain open only for take away and home delivery. While, customers will not be allowed to book tables or be seated at restaurants and hotels.

Curbs and restrictions are being relaxed nationwide after more than two months of lockdown amid rising cases of coronavirus cases in India. The country is now the sixth worst-affected nation due to COVID-19, while Punjab ranks 16th among the Indian states and union territories in the total number of confirmed cases with 2,461 cases.

However, 344 cases of COVID-19 are active cases while, 2,069 patients have been recovered so far. 48 people have lost their lives in Punjab due to coronavirus till now.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage