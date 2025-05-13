Punjab pioneers litchi cultivation, ships first batch to England The government of Punjab seeks to promote litchi cultivation in the state to tackle the declining level of underground water in the state. The farmers are encouraged to shift to horticulture from water-intensive crops like paddy and wheat.

Chandigarh:

The state of Punjab is emerging as one of the major litchi exporting destinations in India, as it started the fruit's supply to England from districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur in 2024. Last year in June, Punjab Horticulture Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra flagged off the first consignment of 'litchi' from the state.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in collaboration with the Horticulture Department, exported the first consignment. In an update, the minister had said that the production of litchi, cultivated over 3,250 hectares, will touch 13,000 metric tonnes.

The first consignment of litchi exported from Punjab has fetched almost 500 per cent of the market price in India, which encourages farmers to focus on its cultivation.

Notably, Pathankot is known for exporting the best quality litchis in the state, and it accounts for the state's 60 per cent litchi production. Special efforts are being made to further boost profitability for litchi farmers by enhancing production and sales, the minister noted.

Stressing that the production of litchis in the state is aimed at increasing the farmers' income in the state, the Punjab minister added, "With the aim of raising farmers' awareness about litchi production, the Punjab government will strive to ensure that litchis from Pathankot district reach international markets. For this purpose, the very first consignment of litchi will be exported abroad soon."

The Punjab government encourages farmers to undertake litchi production since the underground water level is declining rapidly. The solution to tackle the situation is to shift from paddy and wheat cultivation to horticulture crops.

The Punjab government has established a litchi estate to promote litchi cultivation in the state. The government in the state has been facilitating the overall production and supply by acting as a link between the litchi producers and the exporters.

Notably, the state grows two types of litchis, named Dehradun and Calcutta, in several districts, including Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Nawashahr, Hoshiarpur and Ropar.

